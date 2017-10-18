About 30% of Children in Refugee Centers go to School

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 18, 2017, Wednesday // 09:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: About 30% of Children in Refugee Centers go to School twitter.com

Only about 30% of children in refugee centers in Bulgaria are enrolled in school. The main barriers to their inclusion in the education system are the language barrier and the unwillingness of children and parents to stay for a long time in Bulgaria.

This was made clear during a conference on the training of migrant children, organized by the Syndicate of Bulgarian Teachers.

At the migrant centers in Bulgaria, according to latest data, there are 359 pre-school and school-age children. Of them 112 children were enrolled in the school at the beginning of this school year, Deputy Minister of Education Denitsa Sacheva explained. She added that at the moment 10 children did not attend the lessons as they left the country.

By contrast, there are 16 new applications for school entry. Data is variable, as migrant centers constantly receive new children and others leave.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: children, refugees, migrants, school
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria