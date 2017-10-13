All New Buildings must be Equipped with an Electric Car Charger by 2050

All new or refurbished buildings with separate parking spaces for more than 10 cars must also have a charging station for electromobiles by 2050.

Buildings themselves have to meet specific energy efficiency indicators, which will produce reference frameworks for each EU country to be achieved by 2030 and 2040, reports Mediapool. 

This provides for new measures to make European buildings more economical, adopted on Thursday by the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) in the European Parliament. The new rules for focusing on energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness in renovating buildings update the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) and are part of the Clean Energy for All European Package. It is envisaged to develop measurable progress indicators to assess how new buildings contribute to the EU's energy efficiency targets.

