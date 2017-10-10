Turkish PM Says Visa Dispute with U.S. Must be Fixed Quickly

The United States decision to suspend visa services in Turkey has punished citizens of both countries, Turkey’s prime minister said on Tuesday, accusing Washington of taking an emotional and inappropriate step against an ally.

Binali Yildirim called on the United States to move quickly to end a dispute which rattled Turkish markets on Monday and plunged relations between Ankara and Washington to a new low after months of tension.

In a blunt speech to ruling AK Party parliamentarians, he also defended Turkey’s arrest of a U.S. consulate employee which prompted the U.S. move, and Turkey’s reciprocal visa suspension.

Turkey is not a tribal state, we will retaliate against what has been done in kind,” Yildirim said.

 
