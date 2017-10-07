10 Lines of the Public Transport and the Metro Will Work Until 01:00 Due to The Bulgaria-France Football Game

October 7, 2017, Saturday
Bulgaria: 10 Lines of the Public Transport and the Metro Will Work Until 01:00 Due to The Bulgaria-France Football Game pixabay.com

Ten lines of the ground public transport and the metro will work until 01:00 on October 8, when the qualification football match Bulgaria - France will be held at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski". This was announced by the Center for Urban Mobility Center Press .
On their itineraries until 01.00 midnight they will move:

- tram lines: 10, 12 and 18;
- Trolleybus lines: 1 and 2;
- Bus lines: 72, 76, 94, 204 and 604.

