Obama Made a Powerful Speech About Climate Change

Former US President Barack Obama delivered an ardent speech on Friday calling for the world to embrace clean energy and prevent the effects of climate change, reports 24chasa.bg.

In Argentina Obama turned to the audience consisting of ministers, business leaders and young environmentalists, reminding them that they are the special generation that has the power and capacity for innovation for remedying the planet passed Thursday.

"This is no longer a speculation, it is not a problem that can be left in the background, this is our present. And if you take advantage of this juncture, we are able to slow or even stop a trend with catastrophic end, "Obama said, adding that he does not want people "to condemn their children to a future beyond repair "by their inaction.

"We are the first generation that witnesses the effects of climate change, but we are the last one to do anything about it," the former head of state warned. In his speech, Obama also made a delicate criticism of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, but expressed confidence that "the US will achieve its goals despite the different approach of the current administration."

"Because much of this, what we have done is now an integral part of our economy and our culture because our states and cities, our universities, our biggest companies are determined to go ahead in the name of future generations, "Obama argues.

The two-day Green Economy conference in the central city of Cordoba includes a wide range of environmental experts, including the Nobel laureate Edmund Phelps, who support the idea that the fight for clean energy should be driven not only by governments but also by businessmen and ordinary people. Obama particularly believes that it is important for young people to "understand that this is not just a job for politicians".