Fire in a Workshop of a Printing House in the Sofia Quarter of Druzhba 1

Fire burns in a workshop of a printing house in Sofia. "Druzhba" 1.This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Interior.

At 10.00 am a signal was received by the fire brigade in Sofia for fire and smoke of technical equipment at a workshop of a printing house in Druzhba 1 in the capital.

Six fire trucks with teams were sent to secure the source of smoke. There is no evidence of injuries.

 

