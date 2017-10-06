Fire in a Workshop of a Printing House in the Sofia Quarter of Druzhba 1
Fire burns in a workshop of a printing house in Sofia. "Druzhba" 1.This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Interior.
At 10.00 am a signal was received by the fire brigade in Sofia for fire and smoke of technical equipment at a workshop of a printing house in Druzhba 1 in the capital.
Six fire trucks with teams were sent to secure the source of smoke. There is no evidence of injuries.
