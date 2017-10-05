Authorities Captured 5 Bulgarian Traffickers and 14 Illegal Migrants in Romania

Fourteen Iraqi citizens, accompanied by five Bulgarian human traffickers, were captured by the Romanian police in the area of ​​Mangalia (southeastern Romania, near the Black Sea), Agerpres reported, citing the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Border Police.

From a press release received today in Agerpres, it is clear that illegal migrants were captured in the Albes village on October 3 at about 1 pm.

The group consisted of three men, five women and six children, all Iraqi citizens. In the area where they were captured, a Bulgarian-registered Opel car was found inside of which were four Bulgarian citizens aged between 31 and 42. In the area of ​​Mangalia municipality, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was found inside of which was another Bulgarian citizen, informs BTA.