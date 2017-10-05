Authorities Captured 5 Bulgarian Traffickers and 14 Illegal Migrants in Romania
Fourteen Iraqi citizens, accompanied by five Bulgarian human traffickers, were captured by the Romanian police in the area of Mangalia (southeastern Romania, near the Black Sea), Agerpres reported, citing the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Border Police.
From a press release received today in Agerpres, it is clear that illegal migrants were captured in the Albes village on October 3 at about 1 pm.
The group consisted of three men, five women and six children, all Iraqi citizens. In the area where they were captured, a Bulgarian-registered Opel car was found inside of which were four Bulgarian citizens aged between 31 and 42. In the area of Mangalia municipality, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was found inside of which was another Bulgarian citizen, informs BTA.
