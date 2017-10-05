The Nobel Prize for Literature goes to Kazuo Ishiguro

This year's winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature is the British author of Japanese origin, Kazuo Ishiguro, reports Bgnes.

The award is given for his novels which, "with great emotional power reveal the abyss under our illusory sense of connection with the world," the Swedish Academy reported.

Ishiguro was born on November 8, 1954 in Japan, but moved to England with his parents, where he graduated in English and Philosophy at Kent University, and then did a Masters on creative writing at the University of East Anglia.

His first book "Once Again in Nagasaki" was released in 1982. The action, as well as in his second work, The Artist of the Changing World (1986), developed in the Japanese city of Nagasaki several years after the end of the Second World War.

Among the most explored themes in his works are those about memory, time and self-deception, the Academy said. They are particularly striking in his most famous novel, The Remains of the Day (1989), which was made into film several years later. Anthony Hopkins starred in the eponymous film as Stevens, a butler obsessed with his work.