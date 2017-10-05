MEPs Approved the Creation of a European Public Prosecutor's Office

MEPs Approved the Creation of a European Public Prosecutor's Office

MEPs approved the creation of a European Public Prosecutor's Office to investigate financial crimes against the EU. The vote was held in Strasbourg.

The authority now will investigate and prosecute fraud cases against the EU budget and cross-border VAT offences. While the European Parliament will likely green-light the proposal, the authority’s establishment highlights a major shortcoming of the EU’s integration process.

While most EU countries favour closer cooperation, the opposition of certain member states to hand over competencies to Brussels runs the risk of creating a multi-speed Europe, with some parts of the union more integrated than others.

Ironically, Poland and Hungary, two countries that reject the idea of a multi-speed Europe, have chosen not to adopt the proposal to establish a public prosecutor’s office.

The headquarters of the prosecutor's office will be in Luxembourg. It will be operational no sooner than 2020.

 

European Public Prosecutor's Office, European parliament, crime
