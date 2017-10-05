Austrian Police Arrested Bulgarian Citizen Over Transporting 18 Illegal Migrants
Austrian police say they arrested a Bulgarian citizen at the border with Hungary, after 18 migrants were found in his truck, reported bTV.
In the truck were found 10 men, three women and five children. Migrants are from Iraq and the Palestinian Territories.
His name is not reported under the Austrian data protection laws.
