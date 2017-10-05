Austrian Police Arrested Bulgarian Citizen Over Transporting 18 Illegal Migrants

Crime | October 5, 2017, Thursday // 15:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Austrian Police Arrested Bulgarian Citizen Over Transporting 18 Illegal Migrants pixabay.com

Austrian police say they arrested a Bulgarian citizen at the border with Hungary, after 18 migrants were found in his truck, reported bTV. 

In the truck were found 10 men, three women and five children. Migrants are from Iraq and the Palestinian Territories.

His name is not reported under the Austrian data protection laws.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: police officer, arrested, Austria, illegal migrants
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria