Archaeologists Discovered 4,000 Years Obelisk near Cairo

Archaeologists have discovered the upper part of an obelisk that is more than 4,000 years old, the Associated Press reported.

The part that has been dug so far is made of pink granite and is about 2.5 meters high. The whole obelisk is probably twice as high. Experts say the find, discovered in the Sahara, not far from Cairo, belonged to the Egyptian pharaoh's mother, Pepi II of the sixth ancient Egyptian dynasty.

He ascended to the throne at the age of six. On one side of the obelisk there are inscriptions with hieroglyphs. Excavations for the complete discovery continue.