NIMH: Cold Wave to Cross Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 4, 2017, Wednesday // 11:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Cold Wave to Cross Country pixabay.com

A modest cold wave will pass across the country today. Clouds will temporarily increase from Northwest, bringing rain in some areas, mainly in the mountainous regions.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

The wind will blow from Northwest, reaching moderate strength. The Danube Plain will be an exception, with strong wind sometimes.

Maximum temperatures will vary between 19° and 24°, in Sofia around 19°.

The atmospheric pressure, which is higher than the average for the month, will slightly decrease during the day.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cold wave, weather, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria