NIMH: Cold Wave to Cross Country

A modest cold wave will pass across the country today. Clouds will temporarily increase from Northwest, bringing rain in some areas, mainly in the mountainous regions.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.



The wind will blow from Northwest, reaching moderate strength. The Danube Plain will be an exception, with strong wind sometimes.



Maximum temperatures will vary between 19° and 24°, in Sofia around 19°.



The atmospheric pressure, which is higher than the average for the month, will slightly decrease during the day.