Bulgaria Will Negotiate a Metting with the World Bank to Build Corridor 8

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 4, 2017, Wednesday // 10:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Will Negotiate a Metting with the World Bank to Build Corridor 8 boykoborissov.bg

''In December we will negotiate a meeting with the World Bank to build Corridor 8. It will be attended by Macedonian and Albanian Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama.'' This was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the correspondent of BGNES from Varna has reported.

Expect more details.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Corridor 8, World Bank, Boyko Borisov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria