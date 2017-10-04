Bulgaria Will Negotiate a Metting with the World Bank to Build Corridor 8
''In December we will negotiate a meeting with the World Bank to build Corridor 8. It will be attended by Macedonian and Albanian Prime Ministers Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama.'' This was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the correspondent of BGNES from Varna has reported.
Expect more details.
