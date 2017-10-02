Iraqi Kurds have Created a Supreme Political Council to Negotiate with Baghdad

A Supreme Political Council was set up in Iraqi Kurdistan to address issues related to the recent independence referendum that angered the central government in Baghdad and neighboring countries. This was announced by DPA and TASS, referring to Kurdish Rudav Portal and Sky News - Arabia.

The decision was taken at the Erbil meeting of the Supreme Referendum Council, under the leadership of Kurdistan Autonomous Region Leader , Masoud Barzani. This structure, which included representatives of all Kurdish parties and ethno-religious groups in the region, dealt with the organization and holding of the referendum on September 25th.

Having fulfilled the tasks assigned to him, the Council of the Referendum was dissolved and a Supreme Political Council of Kurdistan-Iraq was set up in its place. Respondents in the meeting rejected Baghdad's request to cancel the vote. Over 92 percent of citizens voted for Iraqi Kurdistan independence.