Bulgaria: Islamic State has once Again Captured a City in Central Syria Source: Twitter

Islamic State group has once again captured the city of Caryatain in Central Syria after a counter-attack on government forces, DPA reported, citing the Syrian Human Rights Watch Center.

Six months ago the jihadists were pushed out of this city in the Homs province. ISIS has regained control of Caryatain after a group of their fighters has sneaked into the city and set off the counterattack. There is currently no official comment on the Damascus government on this message.

Caryatain is located near the ancient city of Palmyra, from which the Syrian army with Russian air support in March of this year expelled jihadists. The announcement of the military success of ISIS in Central Syria was at a time when the radical group was the subject of separate attacks in the east of the country - some with Russian and others with US support. In recent months, jihadists suffered defeats and lost many territories in Syria and neighboring Iraq, DPA notes.

