Bulgaria: 3000 People were Killed in the Syrian Conflict Just in September Source: Twitter

At least 3000 people, including 955 civilians, were killed in September in the conflict that ravages Syria. This is the bloodiest month in the country since the beginning of the year, the Syrian Center for Human Rights Surveillance, quoted by AFP, said.

"More than 70 per cent of civilian casualties are due to the air strikes of the regime, Russia, or the US-led international coalition," RNDIS Director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

Among the killed civilians are 207 children. 738 jihadists from the Islamic State groupings and Tahrir ash Sham, including the former Al Qaeda branch in Syria, were killed. More than 330,000 people have died since the beginning of the Syrian conflict six and a half years ago. Millions of people were forced to leave their homes, the France press recalls.

