Bulgarian PM: Bulgaria Will Rely on the Support of the EC During Its Presidency of the Council of the EU

Bulgaria will rely on the support of the European Commission during its Presidency of the Council of the EU’’, said Prime Minister Boyko Borisov during his meeting with the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Tallinn.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister thanked Junker for his words that Bulgaria sets an example – with its financial and economic stability and secure borders.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov also highlights the country's financial performance, low unemployment, the fight against smuggling and government measures to remove more administrative burdens for citizens and business

‘’We are doing a great job as a reliable Schengen border’’, the Bulgarian Prime Minister said. He added that he was pleased with the visits by European leaders in Bulgaria, who are then able to tell their colleagues what they have seen and how we are coping. In his words this will help dispel any doubts whether the country is ready to join Schengen and the Eurozone.

Source: boykoborissov.bg