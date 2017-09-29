US: Coalition Strikes Kill 3 Islamic State Drone Experts in Syria

World | September 29, 2017, Friday // 09:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: US: Coalition Strikes Kill 3 Islamic State Drone Experts in Syria pixabay.com

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria said Thursday that three of the terror group's drone experts were killed in Syria this month, VOA reported.

U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon, the spokesman for the counter-Islamic State coalition, said Abu Muadh al-Tunisi was killed on September 12 and Sajid Farooq Babar was killed on September 13 by coalition airstrikes near Mayadin, Syria, in the Middle Euphrates River Valley.

Speaking to reporters via videoconference from Baghdad, Dillon said the two Islamic State fighters "were responsible for manufacturing and modifying commercially produced drones."

Separately, on September 14, two airstrikes in Syria targeted Islamic State drone developer Abu Salman near Mayadin and destroyed his research lab in Ashara, Syria.

Salman and "a terrorist associate" were killed while traveling in a vehicle from Mayadin to Ashara, according to Dillon.
"The removal of these three highly skilled ISIS officials disrupts and degrades ISIS's ability to modify and employ drone platforms as reconnaissance and direct-fire weapons on the battlefield," Dillon said, using an acronym for the terror group.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Islamic state, ISIS, U.S., drone, Strike
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria