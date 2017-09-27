UN Urges EU to Continue with the Resettlement of Refugees

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees called on the EU to continue resettling refugees, after the end of the resettlement program, which officially ended on Tuesday, reports Bgnes.

"Despite the fact that the resettlement program has only partially achieved its goals with 29,144 resettled, it has proved vital, alleviating the humanitarian situation in Greece, partially reducing tensions in Italy and improving the lives of many of those seeking protection. This important gesture of solidarity should continue beyond September 26, "says European Director of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Pascale Moreau.

According to her, the resettlement program should continue until a more robust and effective procedure is established. In 2015, the Commission took decisive action to overcome the refugee crisis faced by EU Member States and neighboring countries.

For the first time in the history of European migration policy, the Commission proposed moving 160 000 people who are clearly in need of international protection from Member States subject to exceptional pressure to other Member States of the European Union - a sign of a specific solidarity between EU Member States. At the same time, in order to respond in a comprehensive way to the global migration crisis and to demonstrate solidarity with third-country nationals no less affected, the Commission made a recommendation for an EU resettlement scheme for 20 000 people in need of international protection. By September 22, 2017, 47,905 people were resettled, including 20,066 refugees from Greece and 9078 from Italy.