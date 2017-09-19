Private Doctors Offer an Introduction of a Fee for Children

Private Doctors Offer an Introduction of a Fee for Children

Consumer fee for children as well is proposed by doctors, reports Sega. 

The association of the personal doctors insists that the people under 18 years of age pay BGN 1 just like pensioners. The difference to BGN 2.90 to be borne by the state.

The doctors also want a fee for the chronically ill. The idea is to pay for examinations that are out of their main ailments. The suggestions of the personal doctors are yet to be discussed.

