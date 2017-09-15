Russia's General Prosecutor will Visit his Counterpart Tsatsarov in Bulgaria
Russia's General Prosecutor Yuri Chaika will visit his Bulgarian counterpart, Sotir Tsatsarov, next week, Dnevnik reports.
According to unofficial information, the visit will likely be on Monday and is in response to Tsatsarov's visit to Moscow in the summer, a meeting that the state prosecution has not revealed what were the discussed topics. Yuri Chaika's visit will last for three days, sources of Dnevnik say.
However, the official website of the Prosecutor's Office lacks official information on the visit of the Russian Prosecutor General, who is part of the close circle of President Vladimir Putin.
- » Turkey, Russia Have no Disagreement Over Syria, Erdogan
- » Turkey, Bulgaria Emphasize Energy Partnership in Natural Gas, Electricity
- » Diplomatic Scandal Broke Out Between Romania and Hungary
- » Bulgarian Energy Minister Joins Energy Forum in Greece
- » Ankara Promises Cooperation on Energy Security
- » Macedonia Prime Minister Thinks the Dispute with Greece Over the Name of his Country Will be Soon Resolved