Russia's General Prosecutor will Visit his Counterpart Tsatsarov in Bulgaria

Russia's General Prosecutor Yuri Chaika will visit his Bulgarian counterpart, Sotir Tsatsarov, next week, Dnevnik reports.

According to unofficial information, the visit will likely be on Monday and is in response to Tsatsarov's visit to Moscow in the summer, a meeting that the state prosecution has not revealed what were the discussed topics. Yuri Chaika's visit will last for three days, sources of Dnevnik say.

However, the official website of the Prosecutor's Office lacks official information on the visit of the Russian Prosecutor General, who is part of the close circle of President Vladimir Putin.