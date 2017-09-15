Russian Airstrikes on Deir Ezzor Leaves 100 Civilian Casualties

The Islamic State media reported, on Thursday, that 100 civilians were either killed or wounded in air strikes carried out by Russian warplanes, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, Iraqi News reports.



The Islamic State-owned “Amaq” news agency reported that 10 Civilians were killed and 90 others were wounded in air strikes carried out by Russian warplanes on Mayadin City, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.



Meanwhile, Syrian warplanes bombarded the post building in the city of Basira, in eastern Deir Ezzor, killing one civilian.



It is noteworthy that the areas located in eastern Deir Ezzor are witnessing a significant displacement, due to the extensive military operations taking place in the city.



Furthermore, Syrian regime forces managed to break the siege that was imposed on Deir Ezzor city by the Islamic State militants, while the Syrian Democratic Forces are carrying out another operation in the northern and eastern countryside of the city.