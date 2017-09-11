Firefighters in Burgas are Celebrating this Week

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 11, 2017, Monday // 13:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Firefighters in Burgas are Celebrating this Week Source: Novinite.bg

With days of open doors in all local offices began the marking of the Fire Safety Week in Burgas. The last day will be September 15. The main events are on Wednesday, DARIK informs.
 
Then the memory of the firefighters who died in the execution of their official duty will be honored on the plate before the Regional Directorate and from 16.30 hours the same day a meeting with veterans is planned.
 
At 18.00 hours before the Pantheon in the Sea Garden will be presented the capabilities of the new fire-fighting and emergency rescue equipment and the rules for fire safety and protection in case of disasters, accidents and emergency situations will be explained.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: firefighters, Bugas, celebrations
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria