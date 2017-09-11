Firefighters in Burgas are Celebrating this Week

With days of open doors in all local offices began the marking of the Fire Safety Week in Burgas. The last day will be September 15. The main events are on Wednesday, DARIK informs.



Then the memory of the firefighters who died in the execution of their official duty will be honored on the plate before the Regional Directorate and from 16.30 hours the same day a meeting with veterans is planned.



At 18.00 hours before the Pantheon in the Sea Garden will be presented the capabilities of the new fire-fighting and emergency rescue equipment and the rules for fire safety and protection in case of disasters, accidents and emergency situations will be explained.