Putin: We are Ready for Cooperation with the US for a Flight to Mars

Moscow is set to co-operate with Washington in the space field, including joint launches to Mars by 2030, as long as some people in the United States do not stop it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, according to TASA, quoted by BTA.

The agency quotes the head of state at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Speaking on the development of the Far East, Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian spaceport "East" has begun to function in the region. "The first missiles are launched from it, and in the near future it will become a civilian spaceport on a large scale, exploring the far-away space, conducting flights, etc. We plan to cooperate with the United States, as long as that people from various American structures do not stop it, "the Russian president said. "There is an interest in joint launches, including the study of Mars by 2030," said Vladimir Putin.