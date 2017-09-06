Bulgaria Has Received 50 Migrants From Greece Under the EU Relocation Quotas

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 6, 2017, Wednesday // 17:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Has Received 50 Migrants From Greece Under the EU Relocation Quotas pixabay.com

Bulgaria has received so far 50 migrants from Greece under the EU relocation quotas, data of the European Commission presented on September 6, reported Standart News.

Bulgaria promised to receive 860 migrants from Greece. No migrants were received by the beginning of this week from Italy and Turkey.

Bulgaria has to receive from Italy 471 under that agreement.

13 EU member states, including Bulgaria, have not yet received Syrian refugees from Turkey under the agreement with Ankara.

A total of 8834 refugees settled from Turkey in EU countries under that agreement and their number has to reach 25,000 in 2017.  

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, turkey, Italy, Syria, quotas, migrants
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria