Bulgaria Has Received 50 Migrants From Greece Under the EU Relocation Quotas

Bulgaria has received so far 50 migrants from Greece under the EU relocation quotas, data of the European Commission presented on September 6, reported Standart News.

Bulgaria promised to receive 860 migrants from Greece. No migrants were received by the beginning of this week from Italy and Turkey.

Bulgaria has to receive from Italy 471 under that agreement.

13 EU member states, including Bulgaria, have not yet received Syrian refugees from Turkey under the agreement with Ankara.

A total of 8834 refugees settled from Turkey in EU countries under that agreement and their number has to reach 25,000 in 2017.