French Police Found TATP Explosives During a Raid South of Paris

French police found TATP explosives during a raid on a flat south of Paris, a police source said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

There was no one in the flat in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, and there were no arrests, the source said.

TATP is an easy-to-make but highly unstable explosive that has been used by militants in several Islamic State attacks in western Europe in recent years.

France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor will be in charge of the investigation, a judicial source said.

Tags: Paris, France, police, explosives
