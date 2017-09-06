A Secret Project by London is Preparing Restrictions for EU Citizens after Brexit
The UK government wants to end the free movement of citizens of the European Union as soon as Brexit enters into force in late March 2019. This indicates a secret draft of a document of over 80 pages of the interior ministry of the country published in The Guardian, the BNT reported.
According to the document, London plans to introduce measures to quickly reduce the number of unqualified migrants from the European Union. This can also be done by issuing permits for short stays and procedures that make it difficult for family members to withdraw.
