Igor Dodon Banned the Participation of Moldovan Soldiers in Teachings in Ukraine

Moldovan President Igor Dodon has banned the participation of the country's military personnel in the multinational military exercises Rapid trident, which will be held from September 7 to 23 in Ukraine, writes Nezavisimaya Gazeta, quoted by Focus.

"It is unacceptable for Moldovan soldiers to participate in military exercises outside the country," Dodon wrote on his Facebook social network page. Some time ago, Moldovan Defense Minister Georgiy Galbar announced that the ministry plans to send 57 soldiers from the country to participate in the military exercises at Yavorov in the Lviv region of Ukraine.

The Moldovan president has banned the participation of soldiers from his country in military exercises in Romania. Then US Ambassador to Chisinau James Petit sent a letter to Dodon, accusing him of "unfriendly behavior". In turn, the head of state has asked for the diplomat "not to interfere in the work" of the president of an independent and sovereign state.