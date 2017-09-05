40 Year Since a Bulgarian Song Launched Into Space on NASA's Voyager 1

Bulgaria: 40 Year Since a Bulgarian Song Launched Into Space on NASA's Voyager 1 The Voyager Golden Record. Photo by webodysseum.com

40 years ago today a Bulgarian song launched into space on NASA’s Voyager 1.

The Golden Record, including “Izleel e Delyo Haidutin” performed by Valya Balkanska, is still traveling through space. Valya was 35 years old when her voice took off for the stars. Today, the singer from the Rhodope Mountains is 75.

Happy 40th anniversary, Voyager 1!

Both vessels (Voyager 1 and 2)  carry copies of the "Voyager Golden Record," a sort of message in a bottle intended for potential alien civilizations. The record includes prominent Bulgarian folk song"Izlel e Delyo Haidutin," among others.

The song, famously performed by Valya Balkanska, can be heard HERE.

And the full track list can be seen HERE.

