40 Countries are Affected by the Scandal with Fipronil Infected Eggs

Pixabay.com

The scandal of eggs contaminated with fipronil has affected 40 countries, the Austrian daily Die Presse writes.

According to media reports, 24 of the 28 countries of the European Union have reported the presence of their eggs or egg products contaminated with fipronil. There are also 16 countries outside the Community, including the United States, Russia, South Africa and Turkey.

Outside of the "egg scandal" in Europe remain Lithuania, Portugal, Cyprus and Croatia, at least for now. The scandal with fipronil will be the subject of a meeting of EU ministers in the Estonian capital Tallinn. EU Commissioner for Food and Agriculture Vitantinos Andreclatis has to provide information on the current situation, FOCUS News Agency reported.

According to previous investigations, the poison has fallen into the eggs because it has been used to clean the poultry premises. Since the outbreak of the scandal, tons of eggs have been destroyed, although experts are not aware whether they pose a serious risk to the health of consumers.

Tags: egg scandal, fipronil, EU
