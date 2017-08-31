Kosovo is Optimistic about its Admission to INTERPOL

Kosovo is optimistic about its admission to Interpol. At the end of September Interpol's Executive Committee will vote on whether to accept the country in its ranks, Kosovo State Television RTK2 announced.

Prime Minister Isa Moussa leaves for Beijing on September 26th, where the Interpol supreme body will meet.

"Membership does not depend on us, it depends on the other members of Interpol. The Executive Committee also includes countries that have not recognized Kosovo", the Prime Minister said at a government meeting. He remains optimistic, however, because two-thirds of the total number of member states are needed for Kosovo's admission to the organization. Serbia is working against the adoption of Kosovo in Interpol, television claims.

