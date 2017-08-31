Trump: Conversations are not the Solution to North Korea Problem
"The United States is talking to North Korea and paying them outrageous sums of money for 25 years. Talks are not the solution", US President Donald Trump said on Twitter today, quoted by world agencies.
The Trump government, as well as that of its predecessor Barack Obama, has consistently used the "carrot and stick" approach to the North Korean regime in hopes of making it abandon its nuclear and missile program, notes the press.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has made it clear that he is ready to negotiate with North Korea, provided they are ready for nuclear disarmament. "When they are ready to limit their provocative actions we may see this path for some sort of dialogue in the near future," Tillerson said a week ago. Recently, however, North Korea fired a mid-range ballistic missile flying over the northern Japanese island of Hokaido.
