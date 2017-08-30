Seasonal Workers in our Country are Mainly from Ukraine

Four fifths of seasonal workers in Bulgaria with work permits from the Employment Agency are citizens of Ukraine. This is the data of the Employment Agency, quoted by Dnevnik. Second is Moldova, but with only 4% of the issued permits.

From the beginning of 2017 to 25 August seasonal employment of up to 90 days was registered by 3 215 foreign nationals, third-country nationals with 571 employers' declarations, according to agency data. Most of the permits are issued to employers from the tourist business of the seaside resorts, while the requests from the mountain resorts are few. There are also requests in the "Agriculture" sector. There are no declined requests.

According to NSI data for the second quarter, the occupants in the hotel and restaurant industry are 176.7 thousand people, which means that the labor force imports cover less than 2% of the jobs, even if all permits are issued only in tourism.

A day ago, the National Institute of Statistics reported that most workers complain of labor shortages from employers in industrial production.

From the beginning of the year until the end of last week 125 "blue cards" have been issued to foreigners. Russia, Ukraine, India, China, Macedonia and the United States citizens are predominant. The professions are IT specialists, engineers, managers. 65 decisions were issued for positions in the IT sector included in the List of Professions for which there is a shortage of highly qualified specialists. Last year, 195 "blue cards" were issued.