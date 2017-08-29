Look Residents of Which District in Sofia Breathe The Most Polluted Air
According to the latest readings of the air quality monitoring station in Sofia's Druzhba residential districts, the concentration of fine dust particles in the air there is the highest in Sofia, according to Standart News.
The information has been announced by the Executive Agency for Environment (EAE), as quoted by the Focus news agency.
Of the six air quality monitoring stations in the territory of Sofia Municipality, only the one at Kopitoto has produced good readings without any polluting agents.
Intense traffic and the coal and wood heating systems used by the households without central heating are the main culprits for the poor quality of the air in Sofia.
Yet, with the only exception of Druzhba, the concentration of fine dust particles in the rest of Sofia's big residential districts is within the acceptable limits.
