Code Red Over Extreme Fire Danger is Declared in 12 Bulgarian Districts

Code Red – the highest one, over extreme fire danger was declared in 12 Bulgarian districts – Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad, on Monday.

The massive wildfire that occurred in Kresna Gorge and burnt 1.700 hectares of forests and grass fields flared up again on Sunday night.

600 people from the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense, firefighters, forest officials and volunteers have been attempting to extinguish the flames on Monday.

There is no danger for the local population.

Police have set up an evacuation organization, but efforts of the firefighters at night gave results and in the early hours of Monday, the danger has been canceled and the evacuation has not been imposed.

People are warned and ready to evacuate in case of a signal, reported BGNES.