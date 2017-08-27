Thousands Protested in Russia Against Restriction of Freedom of the Internet

Society | August 27, 2017, Sunday // 14:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Thousands Protested in Russia Against Restriction of Freedom of the Internet twitter.com

Thousands of Russians protested restrictions on the use of the Internet, news agencies reported.

The most popular were the "Free Internet" processions in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Organised gatherings were also held in Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok and some other big cities, reported news.bg

It is reported that 17 activists have been detained in Moscow.

Demonstrators chanted "You will not scare us, you will not forbid us!".

"The government has not yet managed to brainwash us," told Deutsche Welle, a participant in the Moscow procession.

"The Internet is the only place where there is still freedom of speech in Russia," another demonstrator said.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, protest, internet freedom
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria