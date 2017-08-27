Thousands Protested in Russia Against Restriction of Freedom of the Internet

Thousands of Russians protested restrictions on the use of the Internet, news agencies reported.

The most popular were the "Free Internet" processions in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Organised gatherings were also held in Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok and some other big cities, reported news.bg

It is reported that 17 activists have been detained in Moscow.

Demonstrators chanted "You will not scare us, you will not forbid us!".

"The government has not yet managed to brainwash us," told Deutsche Welle, a participant in the Moscow procession.

"The Internet is the only place where there is still freedom of speech in Russia," another demonstrator said.