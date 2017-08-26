Tsipras Comes to Bulgaria in September

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is planning an important visit to Sofia in September, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini said.

According to the publication, the most convenient date for the visit is currently being determined, assuming that it will be selected in the days before the opening of the Thessaloniki Fair where the a contract will be presented, between Bulgaria and Greece for the railway connection between the ports of Varna and Alexandroupolis that was signed in advance in Sofia.

"The new treaty, which envisages connecting Varna with Alexandroupolis and Bourgas with Kavala, represents an important step for regional cooperation of great geopolitical importance," Kathimerini writes.

According to the newspaper, "the realization of the new transport corridors will increase the economic importance of Northern Greece."

The publication adds that besides Bulgaria, the Greek Prime Minister is due to visit France, Austria and Romania, and in Athens he will meet the leaders of Germany, Spain and Italy.