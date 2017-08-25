Boris Johnson: the 'Bill' for Brexit is Highly Overestimated

Boris Johnson: the 'Bill' for Brexit is Highly Overestimated

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson believes the so-called "bill" for Breckit is highly overestimated by Brussels, he said in an interview with the BBC.

"The amount I have seen appears to be overvalued, we will certainly fulfill our obligations, but after the bill is calculated, we will pay no more or less money," he said, according to British media, London is ready to pay the EU up to EUR 40 billion but Brussels expects to receive between EUR60 and EUR100 billion from the UK. In the referendum on UK membership in the EU, which took place on 23 June last year, Brexit supporters won 51.9% against 48,1%. On 29 March, Prime Minister Teresa May officially notified Brussels of the launch of the biennial procedure for the EU exit order, which should end by the end of March 2019.

Tags: Boris Johnson, Brexit, bill
