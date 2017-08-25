Ibrahimovic Signed a New Contract with Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed a new contract with Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed a new contract with Manchester United until June 2018. The Swedish striker is almost recovered by severe trauma. He got injured in late April this year when he tore ligament of his right knee in a match against Anderlecht for the Europa League. Then there was information that he could sign with "Milan" or "LA Galaxy".

Now Ibrahimovic (35) will return to play earlier than the end-of-year forecasts. He can even play in the derby against Tottenham on October 28th. However, Ibra will have to play for the team with # 10 shirt for United, after his # 9 was taken by Romelu Lukaku.

"After his last season's contribution (46 games, 28 goals), he deserved our confidence and we will wait patiently for him to return, and I have no doubt that he will be an important part of the team in the second half of the season," said Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in front of the official club site. Ibrahimovic said, "I'm going back to finish what I started, I can not wait to return to Old Trafford, but I know I do not have to hurry, and I need to make sure I'm ready."

