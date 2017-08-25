Hundreds of German Pensioners are Settling in Bulgaria

Society | August 25, 2017, Friday // 12:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Hundreds of German Pensioners are Settling in Bulgaria Die Welt

Bulgaria is the poorest country in the EU. Still, more and more elderly Germans move to live in the Balkan country - a paradise on the Black Sea coast, writes Die Welt.

Until recently, Thailand was the favourite alternative for German retirees, 30,000 of whom have already chosen to spend the rest of their lives in the exotic Asian country. But also settling in Bulgaria has its advantages - it is a part of the EU, and if a German is ill, he can use health care insurance from his home country. According to official data, 500 pensioners from Germany have chosen to spend their lives in Bulgaria. In reality, however, their number is much larger. But what does attract them in a country whose language and traditions they do not know?

In Bulgaria, German pensioners are doing well - at least financially. With a retirement of 816 euros, they can afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment and shop without looking at the prices of the labels. But life in Bulgaria has its downsides - language is difficult to learn, which leads to limited communication.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: German, pensioners, settling, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria