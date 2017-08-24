Strelbishte District in Sofia is Protesting Again

After last week, Bulgaria Blvd at the intersection with Petko Todorov Blvd and Geshov Blvd. was blocked for 15-20 minutes, the inhabitants of Strelbishte district are going to protest again - at 19:00 today (24 August). The reasons - the lack of visible development on the case with Parvan Toshev street blocked by the construction company NIKMI and are making specific requests to Sofia Municipality for actions.

The fundamental requirement is that the Sofia City Council immediately impose a moratorium (temporary ban) on the performance of any procedures concerning investment intentions for high-rise construction in residential neighborhoods and procedures concerning intentions for construction in real estate with green area status. In this respect, there is an insistence on Mayor Yordanka Fandakova to ask the National Assembly to accept the same moratorium on Sofia.

