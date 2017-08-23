Plovdiv Municipality is Seeking For Director of Tourism

The increasing number of tourists and the prospect of Plovdiv to meet even more until 2019, when the city will be the European Capital of Culture, led to the idea of ​​restructuring in the municipality, BGNES reported.

At a regular municipal session on 14 September, the councilors will vote on the merger of the municipal enterprise "Tourism" and the "Old Plovdiv" Institute, as well as the application of the municipality for a license for a travel agent. In this way the information tourist centers will offer not only information about the sights and maps, but also tickets for the different sites from one place.

The new structure will also take on the business. Looking for a tourism specialist to take over the management, the current director of the Ancient Plovdiv Institute, Minko Caftanski, remains a substitute because his diploma does not correspond to this profile.

