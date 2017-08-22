Missile Attack on the Diplomatic District in Kabul

The rocket fell and triggered an explosion near the heavily fortified diplomatic zone in the Afghan capital Kabul. Seconds before, the siren used by the US embassy in the city to alert citizens in the event of nearby missiles was triggered. "The rocket landed on the football field in Wazir Akbar Khan," the police chief told AFP. There is currently no information about victims.

The attack takes place hours before US President Donald Trump's special address to the troops and the American people about his administration strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia. It is expected Trump to declare the dispatch of an additional contingent of 4,000 US troops to the country who will join the remaining 8400 US soldiers dislocated there, but the Taliban who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 firmly opposed such a decision. According to unconfirmed sources it is exactly them behind today's attack as only a week ago they warned Trump not to send more of its troops in exhausted by conflicts country.