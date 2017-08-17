Earthquake in Azerbaijan

Bulgaria: Earthquake in Azerbaijan

A quake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale has been recorded in the Northwest Samuih region of Azerbaijan, APA reported.

The Azerbaijani Center of Seismological Service reported that the epicenter of the earthquakes, registered at 3:15 local time (2:15 Bulgarian), is 18 km northeast of the city of Gianja at a depth of 12 km. There is no evidence of injured people or destruction.

