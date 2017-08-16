A Human Error Left Nearly 7 Million Without Electricity in Taiwan
The consequences for leading technology companies whose production is on the island were timely limited. Electricity has already been restored, but because of the mistake of an employee which affected one of the power plants in Taiwan, the economy minister has resigned.
A human error left nearly 7 million without electricity in Taiwan. Entire settlements were in the dark and had no cooling in the heat. Reports BNT.
The power shutdown has caused a mess - no electricity in restaurants and small businesses, and traffic lights and lifts have stopped working.
