Bulgarian Rose Products Are Very Popular in China

Products with Bulgarian rose and rose oil are the most popular Bulgarian products in the big Chinese market in the recent two years, reported BNT.

When you say "Bulgaria" in China, everyone thinks of the Bulgarian rose.

Tsai Shu, manager of Shanghai Yiwei Shiye Touzi says that not only the Chinese, but the whole world likes the scent of the Bulgarian rose.

They also like its taste more and more. Drinkable rose water becomes more and more popular in China. The company of Tsai Shu in partnership with a Bulgarian company for two years has successfully distributed natural mineral water with added extract of rose oil, which has been very preferred in restaurants and hotels of high class in Shanghai and the region.

“This water is very good for the health and for the immune system. It comes from a spring from the Bulgarian Rhodopi mountain and has a very nice scent of rose,” Tsai Shu said.

The healing properties of the rose and rose oil have been known since antient times. Another company successfully sells Bulgarian organic honey with rose petals to the Chinese market for one year. The Chinese prefer to dissolve it in hot water and drink it like tea.

Bulgarian wines mavrud and ruby with roses are also very popular in China. And since the rose is a symbol of love, the Bulgarian honey and wine are often purchased for Chinese weddings. “The Bulgarian products are of high quality and in good packaging, their success on the Chinese market is certain,” businessman Tsai Shu is convinced.

With China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative, it is expected the trade between Bulgaria and China to significantly increase.