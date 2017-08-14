Female Football Referee Accused her Boss of Sexual Harassment

The young woman - who is a referee of football matches, accused chief of football judges for harassing her in Montana, Nova TV reported.

She claims to have received obscene suggestions from Angel Stoyanov. It is up to him who determine the referees of games. At the moment she has not been selected.

According to Teodora Todorova in October last year, Stoyanov began to send obscene messages to her on social networks. "He offered me a discreet relationship, since my professional future depended on him, I tried not be rude, I decided to start chatting because the words could not be proven otherwise," she said.

Teodora shared with her husband, who in turn warned her about the situation in the football circles, and that it could be difficult to grow professionally if she was too rough with Stoyanov.

"It's all a little manipulation. This woman has created discomfort for my relatives and my child, "Stoyanov told Nova TV, arguing that everything would be clear to the court, and asked if the young woman attracted him, he said," All the women are nice. There is nothing wrong with liking women. It's bad to like men. "

