Dimitar Dimitorv "Hero" was Appointed as the New Manager of Ludogorets

Expectedly Dimitar Dimitrov-Hero is the new coach of the champion Ludogorets. The club's site announced that "the sports director of PFC" Ludogorets "Metodi Tomanov successfully finalized the negotiations with Dimitar Dimitrov and the specialist who worked for  Irtysh "(Pavlodar) took over the six-time champions."

In the announcement of Ludogorets, Dimitrov was appointed as a manager for the team after talks with several other famous coaches from Bulgaria and abroad. The specialist born in Burgas in 1959 arrived in Razgrad on Monday (August 14th) and will be presented to the media at 13.30 pm at a press conference at the Ludogorets Arena stadium at 20.00 hours.

 In the last week, before Georgi Dermendjiev resigned from Ludogorets (on Wednesday after the loss from Botev in the Supercup match), it was known that Hero is very likely take over the team. On Thursday, Dimitrov officially separated from Kazakhstan's "Irtysh", but did not say whether he was taking Ludogorets. From Razgrad on the same day they announced that they accepted Dermendzhiev's resignation and started "urgent negotiations with specialists from Bulgaria and abroad" for a new manager of the team.

