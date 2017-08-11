The Fifth Edition of Night of the Theater is 'Double'

On the occasion of its fifth anniversary in Bulgaria, the European night theater initiative will have a double edition on 4 and 5 November. Two more events, as well as over 1200 artists from different theatrical styles, are expected to become part of the 'Night' and present their productions in more than 60 locations (theaters, galleries, cinemas, clubs) in 15 cities.

There will also be no productions created specifically for the Night, among which are the tradition of "Night Characters" and the discussion "Tomorrow Will Have Theater Too".

Ambassadors on the fifth Night of theaters are actors Vladimir Penev, Julian Vergov, Vladimir Karamazov, Ivan Burnev, Deyan Donkov, Darin Angelov, Ovanes Torosian, Deyan Angelov, Sylvia Petkova, Teodora Duhovnova, Ana Papadopoulou, Louisa Grigorova, Vessela Babinova and the world famous Bulgarian conductor Maxim Eshkenazi. They will also take part in the special photo shoot "Night Characters", which this year is entrusted to one of the Bulgarian top photographers - Dilyana Florentin.

The Night of the Theater program will be ready in the autumn, and everything about the initiative is published at theatresnight.org and the TheatresNight Facebook page.

The organizers are the Art Projects Foundation and the InfoBureau Association.

Theater Night - 2017, is part of the Cultural Calendar of Sofia Municipality and is supported by the Ministry of Culture, the Union of Artists in Bulgaria and RIU Pravetz. The international partner of the initiative is the European Theater Night Association.