West Nile Fever Killed 2 People in Greece

The Greek Center for Disease Control and Prevention has registered 20 cases of West Nile fever in the country since the beginning of this year. Two deaths were reported, Nova TV reported.

At present, the dangerous virus is observed only in the Peloponnese area of Argolida. In 12 of the cases, the disease occurred with complications in the central nervous system, including encephalitis, meningitis and paresis. Experts can not confidently predict the dynamics of virus spreading. They recommend that mosquito protection measures, including sprays, window nets, and wearing closed garments. Epidemiologists also advise to avoid water pools with stagnant water.

West Nile disease is an acute viruse disease that can cause central nervous system damage such as meningitis or encephalitis, and usually occurs with flu-like symptoms such as headache, fever and sore throat. It is also possible that rash or intestinal problems occur.